Clown World Special: Woke Kindergarten Causes Grades to Crater

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a Bay Area school district spent $250,000 on “Woke Kindergarten.” It caused a serious decline in children’s test scores.

Some of the teachers said it was incorrectly rooted in progressive politics and activism, including anti-police, anti-capitalism, and anti-Israel messages. Only some teachers.

The curriculum shared with schools includes “wonderings,” which asked students questions like, “If the United States defunded the Israeli military, how could this money be used to rebuild Palestine?”

One teacher questioned the phrasing “so-called United States” and looking at a world without police or money.

The Woke Kindergarten founder, Akiea “Ki” Gross, is a former teacher who uses they/them pronouns and says she is “an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer, and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten.”

Much to their surprise, scores cratered.

English and math scores hit new lows last spring, with less than 4% of students proficient in math and just under 12% at grade level in English — a decline of about four percentage points in each category.

This is definitely a Clown World original.

