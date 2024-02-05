Report: Tucker Just Left the Presidential Executive Office of Russia

According to @SputnikInt, Tucker Carlson has reportedly left the Presidential Executive Office of Russia.

The news outlet took to the streets to ask Russians what their opinion of Tucker was. Here is what they had to say: “He is known for telling the truth.”

BREAKING: Russia’s Sputnik asks Moscow residents about Tucker Carlson and they say he is a “courageous journalist who is willing to challenge the anti-Russian propaganda” dominating the Western mainstream media. WATCH pic.twitter.com/wfIDQXBugE — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 5, 2024

TUCKER: Alot has changed in the world. What’s your opinion of Elon Musk? PUTIN: We see Mr. Musk as a businessman – a highly successful one. He’s built a great fortune and a huge following. He’s a unique thinker with a force of personality who cannot be bought. Some fear that. pic.twitter.com/N8klO9Rkoy — iSource News (@isource_news) February 5, 2024

Bill Kristol, infamous for everything conservative while pretending he’s conservative, said: “I didn’t like Jane Fonda going to Hanoi in 1972, and I don’t like Tucker Carlson going to Moscow in 2024.”

Fonda was nicknamed Hanoi Jane for sympathizing with Vietnam, a US enemy at the time, when the American actress was filmed posing on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun as US troops were battling communist forces in the country. It was never clear if she fired the weapon at US planes.

Kristol suggested a temporary ban on Mr. Carlson’s reentry to the US.

‌He said: “Perhaps we need a total and complete shutdown of Tucker Carlson re-entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

Elon Musk objected to Kirstol’s unAmerican suggestion.

The Left’s hatred of free speech is out of control.

