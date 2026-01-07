Clown World’s Colossal Losers Hold a Candlelight Vigil for J6 Insurrection Fakery

Democrats held a candlelight vigil for the J6 ‘insurrection,’ which was not an insurrection. These people are colossal losers. J6 was the grandest propaganda hoax in US history.

Democrats got a lot of mileage out of it, pretending J6ers killed five law enforcement officers. The only person murdered was Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by a trigger-happy Capitol Hill police officer while committing a misdemeanor.

The stupidest political party on the planet https://t.co/s5sDAcQWry — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 6, 2026

Here is Nancy Pelosi lying. She appears to have dementia.

Nancy Pelosi not only falsely claimed that President Trump incited an insurrection, but she also claimed that Trump refused to send in the National Guard on January 6. That has been debunked several times.

“Today, that president who incited that insurrection continues to lie about what happened that day…

“I saw on TV that he was claiming that we did not ask for the National Guard…For over three hours, we begged him to send the National Guard! He never did it. He took joy in not doing. He was savoring it…What he’s saying today is an insult to the American people,” Pelosi said.

PELOSI ON J6: “That president who incited that insurrection, continues to lie about what happened that day…I saw on TV that he was claiming that we did not ask for the National Guard…For over three hours we begged him.”pic.twitter.com/WDTZQ6SzCe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2026

Nancy admitted she was to blame.

Nancy Pelosi admitted it was her fault the National Guard wasn’t at the Capitol on J6. She manufactured J6 in order to obfuscate the massive election fraud Democrats perpetrated in 2020.pic.twitter.com/Ev62t3IsZB — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2026

Victor Davis Hanson addressed the fraudulent narrative Democrats pawned off on January 6. It was a huge rally with some rioters, about 75, who were seemingly egged on to do it. Take the Jake Sullivan video, for example, where he and a CNN reporter rave and laugh about getting people to charge into the Capitol. Sullivan was a far-left agitator.

Victor Davis Hanson: What We Were Told About January 6 Doesn’t Add Up As the fifth anniversary of January 6 approaches, the Left’s carefully constructed narrative is starting to crack. On today’s episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In a Few Words,” @VDHanson explains how branding… pic.twitter.com/GyxLMuoCdn — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) January 5, 2026

