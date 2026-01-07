The 39 Countries Where You Can’t Vacation in 2026

Due to the travel bans or restrictions President Trump has placed on the following list of countries, they have returned in kind. I won’t miss vacationing in one of the countries rife with terrorism.

In leveling restrictions and bans, the White House states, “It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security and public safety, incite hate crimes, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.”

The Daily Express wrote, As we usher in the New Year, many of us might have resolved to travel more in 2026. However, before you begin scouring for flights and making reservations, it’s crucial to be aware of all the countries that are revoking visas for American travelers.

If you were going to travel to one of the following countries, be grateful you can’t go. That’s my tip for the day.

The Council on Foreign Relations reports that citizens from 39 countries currently face either complete bans or limitations on entry into the U.S.

The following countries are entirely banned from entering the U.S.:

Afghanistan

Burkina Faso

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Laos

Libya

Mali

Myanmar

Niger

Republic of Congo

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Yemen

The Palestinian Authority

The following countries have partial restrictions on entry into the U.S.: