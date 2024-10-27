Clown World’s Most Deranged Democrat of the Week

This deranged leftist started screaming at a tiny girl in a stroller because she, the screaming nutjob, is a Trump hater, and the toddler’s father is a Trump supporter. The nice black woman confronted the nutcase and got her to back off.

The deranged young woman used the “F” word in front of the child.


