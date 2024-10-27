Clown World’s Most Deranged Democrat of the Week

This deranged leftist started screaming at a tiny girl in a stroller because she, the screaming nutjob, is a Trump hater, and the toddler’s father is a Trump supporter. The nice black woman confronted the nutcase and got her to back off.

The deranged young woman used the “F” word in front of the child.

Harris supporter are UNHINGED! If that was my baby girl in the stroller, this woman would be picking up her teeth off the ground. pic.twitter.com/015Ac5ankV — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 26, 2024