CNN Exposes Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor

By
M DOWLING
-
0
6

While several media outlets are covering for Walz’s Stolen Valor comments indicating he was in a combat situation, CNN told the truth, which they occasionally do. Walz has not addressed his lies so far and still suggests he did serve in combat. In other words, he’s a liar. That is not a Mid-Western value. He portrays himself as an honest downhome man from Minnesota.

Walz has no good answer for what he has done.

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman:

Walz did make a comment speaking to a group – he’s done it a couple of times – where he has used language that has suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation.

As you know with your contact with the military – I know, coming from a military family, that there is a difference between being in a combat area, being involved at a time of war, and actually being in a position where people are shooting at you.

There is no evidence at any time that Governor Walz was in a position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was. So that is absolutely false when he said that about gun rights out there.

Walz lied in his rebuttal:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments