CNN Exposes Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor

While several media outlets are covering for Walz’s Stolen Valor comments indicating he was in a combat situation, CNN told the truth, which they occasionally do. Walz has not addressed his lies so far and still suggests he did serve in combat. In other words, he’s a liar. That is not a Mid-Western value. He portrays himself as an honest downhome man from Minnesota.

Walz has no good answer for what he has done.

Tim Walz LIED about his rank. He LIED about serving in Afghanistan. And now, according to CNN, Walz LIED about carrying weapons of war in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/QWLmuvJYke — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2024

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman:

Walz did make a comment speaking to a group – he’s done it a couple of times – where he has used language that has suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation.

As you know with your contact with the military – I know, coming from a military family, that there is a difference between being in a combat area, being involved at a time of war, and actually being in a position where people are shooting at you.

There is no evidence at any time that Governor Walz was in a position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was. So that is absolutely false when he said that about gun rights out there.

Walz lied in his rebuttal:

ABC’s Selina Wang: “[JD] Vance, who deployed to Iraq in the Marines and did not see any active fighting, going after Walz’s military background, accusing him of leaving his unit before it deployed to Iraq, and lying about his service….Walz served in the National Guard for 24… pic.twitter.com/RUx4kv2Xe4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2024