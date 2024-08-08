Veteran Who Served with Walz Compares Walz to Bowe Bergdahl

Kamala Harris’s new running mate, Tim Walz, lied about the rank he retired with and retired when he got word that his unit would deploy to Iraq. What really bothers people is that he has also lied more than once about having gone to war. He never went to war. That is Stolen Valor. Walz actually broke the Stolen Valor law of 2013.

The first clip is an abridged version of Megyn Kelly’s interview with veteran Tom Behrends, who served with Tim Walz. He compared Tim Walz to Bowe Bergdahl. He emphasized Walz’s penchant for lying.

Mr. Behrends has heard Walz lie about his service for years. He’s frustrated.

Walz is giving speeches pretending he’s a normal mid-Western American when he is actually a communist. For example. he has called for government censorship of “misinformation” and put a snitch line in place during his Draconian COVID lockdown. Yet, in his speech at the rally this week, he said everyone should “Mind Their Own Business.”

That amounts to one of many lies he has told.

Full video:

Media Pushes Vibes Over Reality, and Tim Walz “Stolen Valor” Questions, with @MarkHalperin, @DrewHolden360, @redsteeze and Tom Behrends Plus, Walz’s amazing and dangerous debut, the truth about his military service, and more. pic.twitter.com/fAVUJWvtms — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 8, 2024