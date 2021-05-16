CNN freelance reporter once said “the world today needs a Hitler”



















One of CNN’s freelance contributors, Adeel Raja, who has written 54 pieces for the outlet, wrote in a now-deleted tweet that “the world today needs a Hitler.”

It was one of a number of tweets praising the terrorist several years ago.

“The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals – Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!” Raja wrote during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Raja last had a CNN byline on Sept. 16, 2020. He still lists his affiliation with the network on LinkedIn.

“Hail Hitler!” he wrote the following day. Twitter users shared screenshots of the messages.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told the Washington Examiner that he “never heard” of Raja and that he’s “looking into it.”

He knows nothing.

CNN contributor Adeel Raja had a long history of supporting Hitler He has been on CNN’s payroll since August of 2013 pic.twitter.com/o6O2PGhiCk — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 16, 2021

Adeel Raja is a CNN contributor with a verified Twitter account Adeel Raja just tweeted that “the world today needs a Hitler” pic.twitter.com/HdxVRiCes9 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 16, 2021

CNN contributor Adeel Raja just deleted this tweet. Unfortunately for him, screenshots are forever. pic.twitter.com/oMFuqDhPMB — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) May 16, 2021

This is really horrible stuff @jaketapper – how is Adeel Raja a contributor for @CNN ?!? pic.twitter.com/P5cy1uaCsg — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) May 16, 2021

