CNN hits a new low! Compares Trump to Nazis purging Jews

CNN reached a new low out of an amazing number of lows. They compared President Trump to Nazis purging Jews.

Ironically, it is Democrats in the liberal city of New York who harasses Jews and does nothing when they are beaten or knifed by lunatics running loose in the city.

It is the leftists in the far-left cities who allow Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other monsters to enforce their values.

These are the people who say it’s dangerous to mention possible voter fraud by the left.

Watch:

CNN compares Trump to Nazis purging Jews pic.twitter.com/T5EcBjeDXi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 13, 2020

New York City leftists are literally persecuting Jews or allowing others to persecute them:

Shameful day & night for our beloved city. Mothers & children evicted from parks in Williamsburg during daylight hours while Manhattan burns after dark. Yes Mr. Mayor a tale of two cities is the sad reality. pic.twitter.com/8IRfJrzsRf — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) June 2, 2020

In case you were wondering, yes, Jews are still getting assaulted at random on the streets of New York. pic.twitter.com/DbDIBRwoYR — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 6, 2020

Amanpour is not a journalist. She is a commentator and activist.

Not surprised at all. This thread shows how Amanpour is quite fond of the Holocaust-denying regime ruling #Iran.https://t.co/Nz8gooFS2r — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 13, 2020