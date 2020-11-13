CNN hits a new low! Compares Trump to Nazis purging Jews

By
M. Dowling
-
1

CNN reached a new low out of an amazing number of lows. They compared President Trump to Nazis purging Jews.

Ironically, it is Democrats in the liberal city of New York who harasses Jews and does nothing when they are beaten or knifed by lunatics running loose in the city.

It is the leftists in the far-left cities who allow Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other monsters to enforce their values.

These are the people who say it’s dangerous to mention possible voter fraud by the left.

Watch:

New York City leftists are literally persecuting Jews or allowing others to persecute them:

Amanpour is not a journalist. She is a commentator and activist.

