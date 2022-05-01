CNN: How Are We “Going to Control the Channels of Communication in This Country”

David Zurawik, Professor of Media Studies, Goucher College, said on CNN’s [Un]Reliable Sources today, that they – the media – have to look at “how we are going to control the channels of communication.”

He named some past anti-free speech acts as an example of what they might do to silence political opponents. These Stalinists want to go beyond Twitter and Elon Musk.

When people silence political opponents, we’re in Stalinist territory.

I’ll keep pointing it out: the leading agitators and activists for censorship are employees of media corporations — in part because they believe only they can be trusted to speak, in part to eliminate competition as they collapse. ~ Glenn Greenwald

The disinformation czar wants to attack political ads. That’s not too obvious. These people only want government and media propaganda.

Zurawik mentioned the Radio Act of 1912. In the 1912 act, the government for the first time seized control of the broadcast spectrum. He also mentioned the 1934 Communications Act that build on the Radio Act to straighten out the chaos in the new industry. His point is Congress stepped in and that’s what he wants. All of a sudden, Democrats care about social media influencing elections. They certainly didn’t care when Zuckerberg filled counties with unsecured Zuckerboxes.

“Trump opened the gates of Hell,” said the leftist media hack.

“DANGEROUS ELON MUSK”

Actually, the gates of Hell are what Democrats are opening. They are trying to shut down free speech. All Twitter allows for the most part is leftist thought.

Democrats are terrified of the truth, free speech, and the media. They think they have all the answers.

CNN’s David Zurawik: “Dangerous” with Elon Musk buying Twitter, we need to look to Europe. “You need regulation. You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down.” pic.twitter.com/QubyKZwVCQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 1, 2022

The Media Thinks It’s Their Job to Tell Us What to Think

Mika and Joe Scarborough are upset about Elon Musk. They believe it is their job to control what people think.

Chris Cuomo – said something similar when Hillary’s emails were leaked. “Remember, it is illegal to possess these stolen documents. It is different from the media. So everything you learn about this, you are learning from us.” he said.

“[Elon] could actually control what people think… that is our job” 😮 pic.twitter.com/Rz4TYJbf7s — heidi (@HeidiBriones) April 15, 2022

Edward Bernays Democrats

Edward Bernays was the Father of Lies who invented the public relations profession.

He wrote guides to manipulating people – Propaganda and The Engineering of Consent—there was no truth, no concept of an objective right or wrong. There were only wants, needs and desires. From advertising cigarettes to overthrowing governments – anything was possible.

He subscribed to a friend’s theory: “The cure for propaganda is more propaganda.”

In this sense, Bernays is responsible for our current information crisis. His public relations campaigns formed the foundation of modern disinformation and influence operations. You are not really lying if the lies you tell are to counter other lies. The cure for propaganda is more propaganda.

He was the American Joseph Goebbels.

Judging from what Democrats have succeeded in doing with the pandemic, the vaccine, Russiagate, Ukrainegate, the Ukraine war, and more, they know all about Edward Bernays.

Related