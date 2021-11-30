CNN Reports Car Killed Six People in Waukesha

















On Sunday, CNN put out a headline claiming a “car” killed six people in the Waukesha Christmas parade. What they left out was the fact that the attack was committed by a radical black criminal who constantly posted or rapped hateful anti-white, anti-Semitic, anti-American rants.

“Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.”

A car drove through? The Babylon Bee, using dark humor, mocked these legacy media headlines with their own: Waukesha SUV Charged With Six Counts Of Murder.

Unfortunately, the CNN article, along with most of the legacy media, is serious. They’re not joking, but rather lying and sullying the lives of these victims.

The author, Keith Allen changed the headline to ‘man’ from ‘car’. However, he’s not just a ‘man’, he’s a black nationalist criminal with a 32-page rap sheet spanning decades, including felonies.

Towards the end of the article, Allen explains the number of injured and in the last paragraph, quietly notes that it was intentional murder.

Brooks’ name is mentioned in the last paragraph.

