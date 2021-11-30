Joe Rogan: Media and Government Colluded to Create Russiagate

















On Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience”, Rogan criticized the media’s and government’s manufactured Russian collusion narrative, during an interview with retired United States Navy Officer, Jocko Willink.

“No one is being held accountable. The collusion between the media and the government is pretty apparent. Especially the left-wing media and the left-wing government. It’s pretty f****** apparent that there’s some narratives that get shared back and forth,” Rogan said.

Willink, in return, claimed the Russian collusion story was “created by the democratic party,” or insiders within the Democratic Party.

Watch:

Joe Rogan calls out the total fabrication of the Russian collusion narrative. pic.twitter.com/z81uNXSkzR — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) November 28, 2021

