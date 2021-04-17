CNN’s Chris Cuomo says things will change when white kids are killed









Chris Cuomo, a CNN stooge and propagandist, said he knows when things will change with black kids getting killed.

“You know what the answer is,” says Cuomo, referring to people being shot by police as well as people being shot in general. “You really do. You don’t like it, I don’t like it. It scares me.”

“Shootings? Gun laws, access to weapons? Oh you, I know when they’ll change? Your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed.” he said.

White kids do get killed all the time. Take Parkland when a Hispanic boy killed 17 white people, mostly high school kids.

Maybe things will change when his kids start getting killed. It’s his people who won’t keep criminals and gangbangers in jail.

Watch:

Chris Cuomo doesn’t understand why it matters that the kid is in The Latin Kings, a truly, violent criminal gang.

However, if the officer had complaints on his record, Cuomo would be talking about it day and night.

It matters because the Latin Kings are violent criminals, and you don’t join if that’s not where your values are.

Only Chris Cuomo would try to stand up for Gang Bangers…. This is unbelievable… https://t.co/tRrp3uFqwF — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 17, 2021

