Another ordinary traffic stop: Driver throws chemicals and Molotov cocktails at cops









No traffic stop is ordinary.

In one more example, a man running a red light was stopped by the police. When the officer approached, the driver doused the officer with a chemical before fleeing. Fortunately, the officer wasn’t hurt.

A few blocks later, the police stopped the 44-year-old again and he threw a Molotov Chemical at the officers. Again, fortunately, the officers were not hurt as it bounced off their car.

The man fled again and crashed. Then he was arrested.

He had three more Molotov Cocktails in his car.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea responded to the incident on Twitter, saying in part, “This is another reminder of how quickly a situation can change [and] the dangers your cops face every day while they’re protecting [New Yorkers].”

The Mayor of Brooklyn Center told the community that he is open to the idea of disarming the police at some traffic stops.

Huh?

