CNN’s Clown Show: Lunatic Guest Lies, Calls It Hyperbole

CNN is not a news source, but it does a good job of finding lunatics of the left to lie. The one in this clip knows she’s lying and changes direction when she is called out. She regrouped by lying again. Then she claimed her lies were mere hyperbole.

She pretended Trump stood at the State of the Union and said, “The Democrats are evil monsters who should be killed.” Her next lie was that Trump said Democrats “were the enemy, and we were terrible.”

This guest will bring back dumb blonde jokes.

Watch the clip: