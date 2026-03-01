The Sights and Sounds of the Revolution

Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
The IRGC and Basij are reportedly murdering people who are celebrating in Sabzevar. Celebrations are premature given the murderous bands of militants still on the loose. It’s not over yet. The people need to be armed.

Israel continued hitting specific targets by 7:30 pm. Tehran time.

Iranian madmen are attacking other nations in the Middle East. Watch:

I won’t get too excited yet about the Iranians cheering the death of Khamenei. We were cheered at first going into Iraq, but the problem was partly because we didn’t leave. Hopefully, this will work out for Iranians. Everyone would like to see them freed. I didn’t want this operation, but I wish the best for the people of Iran. They have suffered so much for so long.

Prince Reza Pahlavi has a plan for taking Iran back.

Iranians are taking down Khamenei statues and billboards. Watch the clip.

New York City is full of deranged people. Take this video as an example.

