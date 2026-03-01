The Sights and Sounds of the Revolution

The IRGC and Basij are reportedly murdering people who are celebrating in Sabzevar. Celebrations are premature given the murderous bands of militants still on the loose. It’s not over yet. The people need to be armed.

Israel continued hitting specific targets by 7:30 pm. Tehran time.

#Breaking: Security forces of #Iran’s Islamic regime are murdering people of #Iran who are celebrating the elimination of dictator Khamenei tonight. This video recorded in the city of #Sabzevar shows special police units and #Basij paramilitary forces of the #IRGC terrorist… pic.twitter.com/yK61KaDCXR — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 1, 2026

Iranian madmen are attacking other nations in the Middle East. Watch:

BREAKING: The Iranian regime is now striking Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. The Islamic regime is attacking the entire Middle East like a mad dog, pic.twitter.com/JS3RPZdZ64 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 1, 2026

BREAKING: The Islamic regime has struck another civilian building in Bahrain. It’s very telling that leftists outraged by the attacks on Iran are completely silent about the Iranian regime indiscriminately targeting civilian areas in eight Arab countries.pic.twitter.com/KjG3X3IStx — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

I won’t get too excited yet about the Iranians cheering the death of Khamenei. We were cheered at first going into Iraq, but the problem was partly because we didn’t leave. Hopefully, this will work out for Iranians. Everyone would like to see them freed. I didn’t want this operation, but I wish the best for the people of Iran. They have suffered so much for so long.

Prince Reza Pahlavi has a plan for taking Iran back.

WOW! The streets of Washington, DC are absolutely FLOODED with people cheering for President Trump’s kiIIing of Khamenei This is HISTORIC. Democrats are going to have a REALLY tough time spinning this one.pic.twitter.com/ggtCsNWwos — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 1, 2026

HOLY CRAP! CNN is being forced to report on the MASSIVE support in the streets of Los Angeles for President Trump kiIIing Ayatollah Khamenei “We have had a HISTORIC day here!” “This gathering has only GROWN over the past few hours. Since we’ve gotten here, it has amassed a… pic.twitter.com/2NBJwnAHVA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2026

Iranians are taking down Khamenei statues and billboards. Watch the clip.

BREAKING: Iranians are now tearing down statues of Ayatollah Khamenei. Iranians in Paris are celebrating the death of the ayatollah and dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower. This is beautiful. They dream of living in their homeland again, and soon they will be able to. pic.twitter.com/BKEUoW3KFY — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 1, 2026 Iranians are taking back their country. What you’re hearing is the sound of a nation roaring in celebration at the death of Khamenei, the man who murdered thousands of Iran’s children. pic.twitter.com/jUOina6C3z — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) February 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/wFvLbx28Ul — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

Iranians are celebrating all around the world, it’s a beautiful day. https://t.co/NhicwgJ8Lv — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) March 1, 2026

Iranian Christians God answered their prayers pic.twitter.com/ep9mJQlQ5Z — sᥕᥱᥱ һіᥒg❤️‍() (@55SweetThing) February 28, 2026

