CNN’s Rehearsed Students at Stoneman High

The student movement March for Our Lives is sponsored by Everytown and is part of a larger leftist movement. Everytown is the Bloomberg organization that now has offices in every state hoping to gut the Second Amendment. That doesn’t mean there aren’t other funders and promoters. The students they are exploiting the movement certainly are rehearsed.

What makes this especially interesting is this is allegedly a grassroots movement organized by students at the Stoneman Douglas High School in the heart of liberal Broward County, Florida. One of the ringleaders is a senior named David Hogg.

Who is David Hogg?

David Hogg was one of the main speakers for the anti-gun students after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The building that was hit by crazed gunman Nikolas Cruz was the Freshman building. Mr. Hogg reported on Twitter that he will graduate in 2018. Hogg, a senior, claims he hid in the Freshman building and lost some of his friends.

He is promoting the so-called grassroots March of Our Lives with another student Emma Gonzalez. Both will snub an invitation to meet the President to appear on CNN with Jake Tapper Wednesday for a town hall.

RED FLAGS

Mr. Hogg is an unbelievably articulate [heavy emphasis on ‘unbelievably’] anti-Republican, and anti-gun spokesman. His Twitter feed shows he is a liberal who fancies himself a Student filmmaker and a Sun-Sentinel Teenlink reporter.

CNN Lets Them Blame Trump, Not the FBI

Hogg’s father is a former FBI agent and one of his first statements on CNN was to condemn the President for blaming the FBI “unfairly”. He further stated that the FBI is Trump’s agency and he is responsible. That’s quite a stretch, especially given the fact that the FBI did not “follow protocols”, and, as it turns out, they failed twice.

“I think it’s disgusting, personally. My father’s a retired FBI agent and the FBI are some of the hardest working individuals I have ever seen in my life,” proclaimed David Hogg to CNN.

“It’s wrong that the president is blaming them for this.” Apparently lacking basic knowledge of how the FBI is run, he said the following. “He can’t put that off on them. He is in charge of them and these people, what they love to do is push this off on bureaucracy and say it’s not them,” he said. “He is in charge of the FBI … the executive branch is supposed to enforce laws and as such, President Trump is in charge of that and the FBI.” The fault for this tragedy lies squarely on the shoulder’s of the FBI, who could have prevented this back in January. It also lies with other agencies who failed and perhaps the school. The school adopted the Eric Holder policy of discipline, completely disassociating itself from the police in matters of student behavior. Another student, Emma Gonzalez, also offered praise for the FBI and criticized Trump for his attacks on the bureau. “The fact that he wants to discredit them in any way, that he’s trying to shift our focus onto them, is … it’s not acceptable,” she said. CNN didn’t even call them on this obvious misinterpretation of basic civics. The guy wouldn’t have even been in the school if the FBI had done their job. And, not for nothing, but the FBI agreed they screwed up! Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg on President Trump’s weekend tweet: “I think it’s disgusting, personally” https://t.co/5oTenOo1igpic.twitter.com/szvUgDTnsr — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2018 Hogg Has a History of Being in the News Adding to Hogg’s lack of credibility is a clip showing he was rehearsed by CNN and was following a script. This uncovered video of teen anti-Trump/anti-gun activist David Hogg, which shows he was heavily coached on lines and is having trouble reciting his script, is being REMOVED and CENSORED from social media and YouTube. They don't want anyone else to see it. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/CaUMX4s72y — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) February 21, 2018 Hogg Has Been in the News Before Life-guard flipped out on my friend, Thomas today at topaz for having a boogie board on a trash and Thomas’s response is gold pic.twitter.com/loviYHW0yf — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2017 Then There Is the Liberal, Well-Rehearsed Cameron Kasky Student Cameron Kasky told anchor Anderson Cooper Friday, “Everything I’ve heard where we can’t do anything and this is just out of our hands—it’s inevitable, I think that’s a facade that the GOP is putting up.” He continued, “I think that that’s what they want us to think. I think that after every shooting the NRA sends them a memo saying send your thoughts and prayers. Say let’s not talk about this now. Say this happens.” Emma Gonzalez and CNN Sound A Lot Alike After Rehearsals Emma Gonzalez had her say. “Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving. But instead we are up here standing together because if all our government and President can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see. Since the time of the Founding Fathers and since they added the Second Amendment to the Constitution, our guns have developed at a rate that leaves me dizzy. The guns have changed but our laws have not.” We certainly do not understand why it should be harder to make plans with friends on weekends than to buy an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. In Florida, to buy a gun you do not need a permit, you do not need a gun license, and once you buy it you do not need to register it. You do not need a permit to carry a concealed rifle or shotgun. You can buy as many guns as you want at one time. It sounds remarkably like CNN’s pitch. You don’t need a permit or license to buy a gun in Florida. (And you don’t have to register your gun either) https://t.co/0Lf0iuCenv pic.twitter.com/rAcVb1FxFg — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018 None of this makes sense unless you accept the premise that this movement is not grassroots and is being driven by a lot of leftists in the media and in our government.