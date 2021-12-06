Cold-Blooded Killer Caught in Florida

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A newly released bodycam video shows fugitive Claudia Banton arrested during a traffic stop on North Main Street in Jacksonville in November.

Watch:

The 42-year-old woman from Brooklyn was wanted for the ‘brazen’ murder of Delia Johnson on August 4. The execution-style murder was also caught on video. Warning, it’s graphic.


