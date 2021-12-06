Excellent Intro and Interview with Donald Trump

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The interview by Mark Levin with Donald Trump is interesting, enjoyable, and informative. This is most of the interview.

The introduction by Mark was outstanding. It was a great summary of what has gone on and what DJT accomplished. He did it quickly and succinctly. If you missed it, we thought you would like to watch it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply