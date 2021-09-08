Colorado U: reject ‘individualism’ and ‘perfectionism’ as ‘white supremacy’

















Faculty and graduate students at Colorado University, Boulder, were told to reject “neoliberal” concepts of time, as well as to avoid “cultural norms of white supremacy” like “sense of urgency” and “individualism” in their classrooms.

How could anyone hear this and not see this as a deliberate effort to destroy the youth? It’s blatant racism and anti-Americanism.

The university’s Equitable Teaching Conference, hosted by the University’s Center for Teaching and Learning, and led by Professor Becca Ciancanelli, convened instructors and graduate students for virtual sessions on how to use “equity-minded practices” in the classroom.

Attendance was voluntary. It wasn’t the only such communist conference. The clowns who run these things are making a fortune. This isn’t a one-time thing. The Center for Teaching & Learning has named Becca Ciancanelli to design and lead programming to support Boulder educators in creating inclusive spaces for an increasingly diverse student body.

The recent session presented slides titled “Anti-racist pedagogy and decolonizing the classroom,” taught by Dr. Becca Ciancanelli. The slides list “perfectionism,” “sense of urgency,” “quantity over quality,” and “individualism” as “Cultural norms of White Supremacy.”

Another slide tells instructors they should be “Decolonizing the classroom” and not require that homework be turned in on time.

Teachers should “resist colonial and neoliberal coercion around time and productivity” by being flexible on deadlines, allowing students to choose their own deadlines, and not penalizing late work, the report explains.

Yet another slide tells teachers to “critique the (white western masculine) disembodied rationality focus of the educational system.”

This is pure Marxism — communism.

You can view the slides at Campus Reform.

Political predators are in PK-12 also:

Get these political predators out of schools pic.twitter.com/KPSlRoV6dz — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2021

Here is an SJW cheat sheet not associated with the Boulder presentation. As you can see, it’s anti-America, anti-white, anti-European, and insane.

This is how they get predators teaching CRT and it’s out of our control. This teacher claims she’s not indoctrinating, she’s just giving them the “groundwork” for “justice”:

Get these political predators out of our schools! https://t.co/AnqhPt5q0M — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 4, 2021

Related















