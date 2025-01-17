Colton Moore Is Out of Jail & Local GOP Responds

It looks like State Senator Colton Moore was briefly incarcerated in the same decrepit Georgia prison Donald Trump was in. In case you missed it, Moore was banned from the legislature for calling a deceased colleague “corrupt” last year. They arrested him for trying to enter the lower chamber.

Moore is banned until he apologizes and Moore says the ban is illegal, which it probably is.

Moore was booked on misdemeanor charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Supporters said online that they were working to release Moore. Jail records said he needed to post $1,000 bail to be released. He has since been released.

“This is a joint session of the General Assembly. Your House rules do not apply,” Moore fired back, before attempting to enter into the chamber. “I’m going into the chamber.”

He tried to enter to fulfill his constitutional duty, but the police wouldn’t let him in. At one point, as he tried to enter, they threw him to the ground. They later arrested him.

This took place during Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address.

Moore (R) later cut a video of himself on a medical bed claiming that he “took a bit of a beating” on his hand during the arrest.

The self-described “RINO Wrangler” had been forbidden from entering the chamber due to his blistering remarks about late House Speaker David Ralston last year.

“Today they took my freedom and liberty away as I was fighting for your liberty and freedom, but I’ll tell you what, I still have a constitutional obligation to do work,” Moore explained in a video message after the kerfuffle.

“I’ll still be in that legislature come tomorrow morning.”

He is allowed in the upper chamber, not the lower chamber.

The Walker Republican Party Called It “Tyranny”

“This is what tyranny looks like. This is literally what tyranny looks like. I am. I am shocked. We are shocked and appalled that this could happen in the United States of America, and especially in northwest Georgia,” said Jackie Harling, Walker County Republican Party.

“Senator Moore can not do his job that we elected him to do if he can’t be involved with the joint session. It is ridiculous and I’m embarrassed. I guess I am torn between being angry and embarrassed. It is silly,” Harling said.

