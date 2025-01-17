SCOTUS Rules Against TikTok

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that a controversial ban on TikTok may take effect this weekend, rejecting an appeal from the popular app’s owners that claimed the ban violated the First Amendment.

The court handed down an unsigned opinion and there were no noted dissents.

The decision, which followed warnings from the Biden administration that the app posed a “grave” national security threat because of its ties to China, will allow the ban to start Sunday – though it remains unclear whether the app’s 170 million American users will notice any change at all.

The app is used by 170 million Americans and 7 million US businesses. Donald Trump would like to get a US buyer and believes he has some people interested.

The Supreme Court allows for a 90-day pause.

Biden could drop TikTok on Sunday before Donald Trump is inaugurated. If Biden leaves it alone, Donald Trump could institute a 90-day pause if he feels he can get a US buyer. He has invited the CEO of TikTok to his inauguration.

The Supreme Court banned the content but not the app, so you will probably be able to see anything that’s up, but it might not update or accept new information. I’m not entirely clear what they mean by content and not the app.

Chuck Schumer doesn’t want Biden to do anything because TikTok is very popular, and he doesn’t want that on the Democrats’ watch.

Last we heard, Elon Musk wants to buy it, but it has to be sold by Sunday unless there is a 90-day pause.

The law passed by Congress is bipartisan, but some of the language is vague. The way Congress wrote the law could be used to abuse free speech on other platforms. However, China shouldn’t have this kind of access.

Meanwhile, reportedly, no former president or first lady will attend the Inauguration. Will you miss them?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email