Communist Party propagandist from ABC News calls Trump a racist for saying ‘Chinese Virus’

A Communist Party propagandist masquerading as a reporter from ABC News, Cecilia Vega, scolds the President in the clip below for using the term ‘Chinese Virus’ to refer to Covid-19. She called him a racist. It’s so bizarre to even ask the question she asked, yet the U.S. media will keep repeating it.

As the President explains here, the communist Chinese have tried to put the blame on U.S. soldiers. She should have been embarrassed but she kept on ranting.

Vega asked in a demeaning manner, “Why do you keep calling it the Chinese Virus?

The President explained, “It comes from China, that’s why… China tried to say… it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen. Not gonna happen, not as long as I’m President.“

He is patriotic, and she’s a Communist Party propagandist, exploiting the Wuhan Foreign Chinese Virus from China.

What a disgusting display by our corporate media. They dutifully repeat communist propaganda at our President who is fighting a plague unleashed by China on the world — all while Communist China is *literally* kicking their colleagues out of China. Sickpic.twitter.com/AHzFVXPK1n — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 18, 2020

This is another disgusting display from the U.S. media, spreading communist China’s propaganda as they try to evade any responsibility in the pandemic.

“Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news, a Chinese media outlet has revealed, The Times UK reported.

A regional health official in Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, demanded the destruction of the lab samples that established the cause of unexplained viral pneumonia on January 1. China did not acknowledge there was human-to-human transmission until more than three weeks later.

The detailed revelations by Caixin Global, a respected independent publication, provide the clearest evidence yet of the scale of the cover-up in the crucial early weeks when the opportunity was lost to control the outbreak.

Censors have been rapidly deleting the report from the Chinese internet.

Then there is the obvious fact that illnesses are often named for their place of origin.

Ebola got its name from the Ebola River, Spanish Flu was misnamed since it didn’t originate in Spain, Zika was named after Uganda’s Zika forest. And there is the German Measles, Rocky Mountain Fever, Hong Kong Flu, Asian Flu, Lyme Omsk fever, Guinea worm, Japanese Encephalitis Marburg.

And that’s that.