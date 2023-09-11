Communist Revolutionaries Burn US Flags Outside Aldean Concert

A small group of about 20 communist revolutionaries, members of The Communist Revolutionary Party (RevCom), showed up outside a Jason Aldean concert in Chicago on Saturday. They burned multiple American flags in protest. The group wants a Marxist revolution in America.

The protestors specifically targeted Aldean’s hit song ‘Try That In A Small Town’ as shouts of “We did it in a small town!” can be heard in the video as multiple American flags were tossed on the ground and lit on fire. Chants of “1, 2, 3, 4, slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8, America was never great” can also be heard.

“Try that in a small town.” pic.twitter.com/pqv84WNiyC — MikeM2014 (@MikeM2014) September 8, 2023

Police declared the protest an “unlawful assembly” that “alarmed and disturbed others.”

Don’t be fooled by their numbers; we have many more of them, and many are in government.

Leo Pargo, one of the leaders of the communist group, spoke with the Chicago Tribune, claiming that “the people in the United States have been lied to about communism.” Pargo claimed the burning of the American flags was “defended speech.”

Aldean’s hit song was released in May, with the music video particularly triggering some as it features some clips of large protests. The Leftists claimed it is a lynching song, which it isn’t.

They want to silence opponents.

The song quickly moved up the charts into the top spot on iTunes.

TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN

Try that in a small town, find out pic.twitter.com/6j70fxr13k — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

Are you surprised the local authorities are not stopping this? What is the incentive for them to look the other way? I don’t get it. Try that in a small town. At some point all of the retail and groceries stores are going to have too high $$$ losses from this activity. Then… https://t.co/g3deDyZ4Hx — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 10, 2023

Residents chase down and tackle a shoplifter in Scottsdale, AZ. “Try that in a small town” is true to life. pic.twitter.com/ynH18t1OxS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 3, 2023

