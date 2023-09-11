ATF Agent: “Your Government Is Not Here to Serve You Anymore”

“Your government is not here to serve you any more.”

Former ATF agent John Dodson takes his experience with the government’s transformation of law enforcement to warn the American people. “Your government is not here to serve you anymore…you can’t trust your government.”

In an episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Glenn talks with John Dodson, the whistleblower who exposed the ATF “gun-walking” scandal known more famously as Operation Fast and Furious. It led to the death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry and others.

For those who are unfamiliar with Fast and Furious, the Arizona ATF used the tactic of gun-walking, or “letting guns walk”, to run a series of sting operations between 2006 and 2011 in the Tucson and Phoenix area. The ATF “purposely allowed licensed firearms dealers to sell weapons to illegal straw buyers, hoping to track the guns to Mexican drug cartel leaders and arrest them.”

However, as of October 2011, none of the targeted high-level cartel figures had been arrested. The operation was so ill-conceived and fraught with incompetence, that many people came to believe it was more about disarming Americans, using the excuse that cartel guns were all coming from America.

Mr. Dodson felt his decision to speak out about Fast and Furious was so dangerous that he told Mr. Beck he was afraid to start his car every morning after his family left.

During the discussion, Dodson questioned Nord Stream, open borders, and the J6 riots.

The Government Is No Longer Here to Serve the People

Dodson said the one thing he is certain of is that “…what’s happening [in Ukraine] is not what’s being reported is happening.”

They discussed the possibility that the Ukraine war is aimed at protecting corruption. Mr. Dodson doesn’t know the answer, but he did say, “One thing I’m sure of is ever since fast and furious happened, I learned a very valuable lesson which was, [if ]your government tells you this is important, this is what we need to worry about, you probably don’t. If your government tells you, ‘Oh no, there’s no reason, don’t look over here,’ that’s what you need to pay attention to, alright? And, unfortunately, this is the world that we live in now.

“I don’t think the vast majority of Americans understand you cannot trust your government. Your government is not here to serve you anymore,” Dodson said.

“What’s happening now is law enforcement is put in the back. The Department of Labor only puts out good information for one sitting president and bad information for another.’

He explained that the Fed does one thing one way for one president, the courts are politicized, and judges once ruled on matters of law and the Constitution. Now, for anything that hits the Supreme Court, there are what – zero odds on who will vote which way? …”So, everything has been politicized, and it’s all part of this machine. It’s a Total War kind of concept.”

The Burgeoning Police State

“How close are we to a police state,” Beck asked.

“I think we get closer every day, and we’re closer now than we’ve ever been in my lifetime. And I don’t think it’s gonna take much. …when COVID happened and the lockdowns and the mandates, I could not believe that Americans fell in line that way. I can’t believe that we’re so stricken by fear over these things…and for us to just huddle down like that, shocking, yeah, and terrifying .”

Dodson began to realize that these were the same steps the federal government took in some states to get people behind the Ukraine war. They’re terrified of Putin, the madman, the man who will take over Germany and go right into England.

Dodson repeats the original question, “How close are we to the police state?

“I think we’re probably closer than most people realize, and these indictments, the issues on January 6th, the current indictments …you have a percentage of this population, whether you agree with them or not, that feel like they aren’t being heard.

“…their voice doesn’t matter…they’re not being represented by their government… they’re not cared for, and now on top of that, you are going to declare them essentially terrorists, change the definition of insurrection, apply that to them, and persecute.

“So…a man that feels like he has nothing left feels like he has nothing left to lose, right? You can only push people so far.”

Glenn believes they do know that, and that might be the point.

Dodson doesn’t know what we can do about it except to strengthen our small community. Take that power away from them. Be ready to protect and defend it.

Opinion

It’s chilling to hear someone from the inside talk about the reality of our government today. Agencies have become extremely powerful and far more expansive than they were ever intended to be.

Many of their enormous powers come from their interpretation of Dick Cheney’s Patriot Act and from antiquated laws that were never meant to be used as they are used. It’s how the government takes a riot and makes it into an insurrection and takes rioters and makes them into domestic terrorists.

Fast and Furious was a Strike Force allegedly to combat firearms trafficking. It was led by the prosecutor’s office, not law enforcement, which was not done in the past. They declared it was a threat to national security, which erased all the rules.

