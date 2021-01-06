Communist/Socialist Dems Call for Radical Moves, Immediately!

As the Wall Street Journal reported recently, if Republicans losE the Senate, it would eliminate oversight over Biden, end any investigation into scandals — especially the coup, China and Ukraine corruption, and Hunter’s misdeeds — and it would mean puppet Biden can appoint anyone he wants to whatever position he wants.

They might blow up the 60-vote filibuster which will mean the minority will have no voice whatsoever, the Journal warned.

If the filibuster stays, Mr. Biden will need to compromise to get GOP votes for an infrastructure bill, new Obamacare subsidies, repealing Section 230 on tech liability, a public option on health care, and the Green New Deal.

Without the filibuster, everything is on the table as Chuck Schumer has said. That will include statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. for four new Senate seats, solidifying a permanent electoral majority for the communist Democrats.

Biden wants to aggressively push the communist unions’ dream agendas through mandates to make them more powerful and richer.

The puppet president plans to enshrine into law, ballot harvesting, mail-in voting, online voting, voting by children and possibly people here illegally, voting any time anyway.

The puppet and his handlers will ban arbitration of business contracts, implement price controls on drugs, huge subsidies/taxes on green energy, and a carbon tax, perhaps a global carbon tax.

The left hates capitalism and wants to destroy it so they will spend us into collapse.

Forget guns and free speech, especially for companies. Additionally, Biden promised to make all illegal aliens legal and give them a path to citizenship so they can vote for them. He will open the borders and give all aliens — illegal aliens — our healthcare and social security benefits.

THE LEFT DEMANDS ACTION, NOW!

Ossoff and Warnock both want to stack the Supreme Court. The Court is the only body of government that protects our inherent rights and Democrats want to make it into another corrupt legislative body.

They want to restore the voting rights act even though minorities vote in higher numbers proportionally than whites. The voting rights act is aimed at hurting the right.

Brian Fallon, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, wrote on Twitter: “Make DC a state. Restore the Voting Rights Act. Eliminate the filibuster. Reform the courts. Revive democracy.”

Pelosi and her team renewed their call to make DC a state on January 4th.

Left-wing activist Paige Wolf wrote on Twitter: “Well I’M calling it. We got the fing trifecta. Take no prisoners. Burn them to the ground. Kick that turtle shell straight to hell. Pack the courts. End the filibuster. Make DC and Puerto Rico and Guam all motherfing states.”

Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden recently to work quickly, and Schumer promised to take over Georgia and take over the world.

Hillary tweeted: “Republican senators must decide today between upholding 244 years of democracy or going down in history as siding with a delusional con man. It shouldn’t be a tough choice.”

What she means is go along with it all or end up painted as con men. Go along to get along. Sit down and shut up.

Democrats want to renew the wealth redistribution under the Paris Accord and renew the horrendous Iran deal that allows the terror nation to get the bomb.

Adam Jentleson, a former aide to Sen. Harry Reid (D-NM), wrote on Twitter: “If Democrats win both Senate seats in GA, it’s going to be hard to explain why they should promptly re-empower McConnell by seeking small-ball deals with him instead of getting rid of the filibuster and passing Biden’s big, bold agenda. Biden has a mandate. Time to use it.”

Radical Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) wrote: “VICTORY in Georgia must lead to transformative change across America! Recurring survival checks, union jobs that pay a living wage, guaranteed health care, racial justice, voting rights, immigration reform, climate action, repro justice, education, and MUCH more. It can’t wait!”

Left-wing activist Julie Roginsky wrote: “Trump has led his party over the precipice. First thing Democrats should do is eliminate the filibuster and get some real work done. Second thing they should do is grant statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.”

Communista Squad member Ayanna Pressley wrote on Twitter: “The movement to end cash bail. The movement to abolish ICE. The movement for housing justice. The movement for repro justice. The movement for Black lives. They organized to deliver the House, Senate & White House It’s time we deliver for them.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Hello! It’s a new day! Who’s ready to PUSH? Ready to PUSH for retroactive COVID relief? And to PUSH for student loan cancellation? For climate justice? Healthcare? Voting rights? Ending the death penalty?”

WE MUST FIGHT THIS!

As Ric Grennell said: “The Democrats controlled the House, the Senate and the White House for the first two years of Barack Obama’s presidency. They overreached then – and their party is even more Left today. Rest up and get ready to fight back.”

FIGHT!!!

Related