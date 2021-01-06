Pilots hear a threat to fly a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday

CBS News reported exclusively that pilots heard a threat to the Capitol over their airwaves. The unnerving audio can be heard in the clip below.

It was not deemed credible, but the authorities are hunting for the perpetrator.

The threat: “We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged.”

THEY THREATENED TO KILL TRUMP TOO

Iran’s President Rouhani said President Trump will die in three days at the beginning of January.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared that President Donald Trump will be dead ”in a few days” during a speech to his Islamic nation’s cabinet. This is as the anniversary of the death of the vile General Soleimani approaches.

Rouhani’s Wednesday speech called Qasem Soleimani a ”martyr” and ”moderate leader with tact.”

“One of the effects of this stupid and disgraceful act was that Trumpism ended and in a few days, the life of this criminal will end and he will go to the dustbin of history, and we are very happy about this and we believe that the period after Trump will be a better condition for regional and global stability,” Rouhani said.

Soleimani was in fact a radical murdering terrorist.

Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force was killed in a targeted drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, that was approved by Trump.

The U.S. Department of Defense blamed Soleimani for hundreds of deaths and injuries to Americans.

