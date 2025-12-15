Communists Planned a Mass Casualty Attack in California New Year’s Eve

For those who don’t know, Turtle Island is the radical left’s name for North America. They believe citizens are colonizers living on stolen land. They seem to think everyone in the world can pour into the country. The only ones who don’t belong here are the citizens.

A murderous division of a communist group called The Turtle Island Liberation Front planned a New Year’s Eve bombing in Southern California. The FBI foiled the plot, and four terrorist members are now under arrest.

They are radical anti-government, anti-capitalist monsters. The division of Order of the Black Lotus division planned for a mass casualty event that they called terrorism.

These terrorists sound like megalomaniacs romanticizing terror and their role in it.

The four people arrested are Audrey Ilene Carroll, Dante Garfield, Zachary Aaron Page, and Tina Lai. They were identified as members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front.

It Was Well Into the Planning Stages

A federal court complaint alleges that three members would plant “backpacks with IEDs at different points along their assigned buildings,” adding that the “IEDs” would be “complex pipe bombs.”

The plan also outlined all of the security precautions the members should take while executing the plan, including using burner phones, de-clothing locations, and setting up long movies to stream at home to serve as an alibi, DOJ said. The documents also allegedly included a step-by-step process for crafting a pipe bomb.

The members planning to carry out the attack were using the encrypted messaging platform, Signal.

The FBI revealed footage of them testing their explosive devices.

Mary has to be one of the dumbest terrorists who made it to adulthood:

