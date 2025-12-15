Rob Reiner first came to fame as Meathead on Archie Bunker, a TV show you wouldn’t be allowed to produce today. He and his wife, Michele, were stabbed to death in their home. Their throats were reportedly slit.

Their son Nick, known to be violent, got into a loud, heated argument with his parents during Conan O’Brien’s Christmas Party, 24 hours before the murders. Rob and Michele left the party after the screaming match.

Nick had about 15 failed stints in rehab.

TMZ wrote, “Our family sources add … Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits’ end over Nick’s mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues, and did not know what to do with their son Nick … saying, “We’ve tried everything.”

Mental illness is a terrible thing to deal with.

Jealousy and Hate

According to the NY Post, Nick Reiner, who is under arrest for the murders, “really resented his dad.”

Nick, who suffered with addiction since his teens, “hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad.”

During his impressive 64-year career, Rob, 78, earned 90 acting credits, 55 writing credits, 32 producing credits, and 30 directing credits, going on to win several awards for his expansive body of work.

Rob’s father, Carl Reiner, was also an actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and author whose career spanned seven decades and was marked by numerous accolades as well.

President Trump’s response on TruthSocial created a lot of backlash on social media:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

President Trump’s comments were not made in a vacuum. For years, Rob Reiner has said horrendous things about President Trump, and he made an unflattering film about Christianity. Many of Reiner’s comments were over the top. However, it is better to offer sympathy and forego the anger for his family’s sake. His family is suffering through an epic loss and tragedy. By all accounts, the parents tried to help their son. We are very sorry for the family.

Most annoying are the people who pretend they are above it all, the sanctimonious ones like Piers, but aren’t.