Communists tear up Portland and Seattle on New Year’s Eve

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Portland communists rampaging through the city on New Year’s Eve, outnumbered the police who were unable to react as strongly as needed to discourage the insurgents.

Don’t simply call them Antifa and Black Lives Matter, call them what they are. They are communists, fascists, Democrats, and anarchists attempting to overturn our government. It is no different than pre-war Germany. The people who tear down our way of life, our statues, our history, who burn our buildings, will one day burn us.

The Mayor finally spoke against it, but he’s not terribly sincere or effective.

Lunatics terrorized parts of Seattle:

Insanity in Portland:

Now that Joe Biden, a socialist Democrat, is coming into office, Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to calm the beast. Lots of luck, Ted. If you don’t do their bidding, the terror will worsen.

The communists are taking a page from the Nazis, Mao, Maduro, and other dictators. They are going to woo suckers with good acts only intended to turn us into them — communists.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Now that Joe Biden, a socialist Democrat, is coming into office, Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to calm the beast. Lots of luck, Ted. If you don’t do their bidding, the terror will worsen.
    Nancy Pelosi found that out when the communists spray painted her garage door. And it isn’t going to stop anytime soon, especially if Joe Biden is successful in stealing his way into our White House and soon to be thrown out by Harris who is a proud member of the Marxist ANTIFA and BLM terrorist organizations.

  3. The comrades are terribly oppressed in evil racist America as they burn it all down.
    The man holds them back as part of the white male capitalist pig patriarchy.
    Is there anything left to loot and destroy?
    Found a blog the other day with the theory that the states with legalized weed have the most problems with anarchy and the useful for now idiot burn it all down brigades.

