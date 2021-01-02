Communists tear up Portland and Seattle on New Year’s Eve

Portland communists rampaging through the city on New Year’s Eve, outnumbered the police who were unable to react as strongly as needed to discourage the insurgents.

Don’t simply call them Antifa and Black Lives Matter, call them what they are. They are communists, fascists, Democrats, and anarchists attempting to overturn our government. It is no different than pre-war Germany. The people who tear down our way of life, our statues, our history, who burn our buildings, will one day burn us.

The Mayor finally spoke against it, but he’s not terribly sincere or effective.

Lunatics terrorized parts of Seattle:

PUSHING BACK: Black bloc marchers terrorized parts of Seattle last night, wielding weapons, trashing some businesses and continuing their streak of violence and destruction. Capitol Hill is done with this behavior and is taking a stand. Reinforcements coming in the New Year. pic.twitter.com/bDnZ7pDSEl — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) January 2, 2021

Insanity in Portland:

Man dances around a street fire while holding an axe at the Portland antifa riot outside the federal courthouse. Police are outnumbered. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/c7WF2EjCbZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

NEW YEAR’S EVE DESTRUCTION: Capitol Hill biz owners and neighbors are fed up with black bloc marchers wrecking the city. The owner of Cafe Argento says they’re being targeted for just trying to improve the neighborhood. Story 6pm @komonews #seattle #CalAndersonPark pic.twitter.com/WF7pDQL68b — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) January 2, 2021

Now that Joe Biden, a socialist Democrat, is coming into office, Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to calm the beast. Lots of luck, Ted. If you don’t do their bidding, the terror will worsen.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese spoke about the new year’s eve riot in downtown Portland where antifa ransacked and looted businesses, started fires, assaulted responding law enforcement, and tried to break into the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/1iutoyagup — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2021

The communists are taking a page from the Nazis, Mao, Maduro, and other dictators. They are going to woo suckers with good acts only intended to turn us into them — communists.

NEW REPORT: Antifa in Portland have launched a “soccer league” in a bid to recruit new members & to spread violent extremist literature. After their inaugural game this week, they rioted in downtown by smashing up businesses & property, including a museum. https://t.co/z7gB9PV1jC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021