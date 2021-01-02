House leaders reject use of ‘father, mother, son, daughter’ in rules changes

Leaders in the House of Representatives – fools we elected — announced a rules package for the 117th Congress on Friday. It includes a proposal to use “gender-inclusive language.” The proposal eliminates gendered terms. The rejected terms include “‘father, mother, son, daughter,” and more.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-Mass.) announced on Friday that the rules package includes changes that would “honor all gender identities.” It will do so “by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral.”

Aside from the fact that it is bad grammar, it’s nonsense. Recognizing fake genders concocted by leftists and the mentally ill is nuts. If Americans don’t stop this now, it will soon be impossible to stop.

Socialist Democrats do not believe in science. They want to accommodate a tiny group of people at the expense of sanity and biology.

Contact your representatives and senators, and tell them to reject this. It’s nothing more than control, virtue signaling, and misguided political correctness. We can respect gender-confused people without buying into their confusion and gender chaos.

The Rules

“Changes [to] pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families—including those who are nonbinary.”

Terms to be striked from clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, the House’s Code of Official Conduct, as outlined in the proposed rules (pdf), include “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, half-sister, grandson, [and] granddaughter.”

Such terms would be replaced with “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, [and] grandchild.”

According to the proposed rules, “seamen” would be replaced with “seafarers,” and “Chairman” would be replaced with “Chair” in Rule X of the House.

Some of this is harmless, but much of it is not. This isn’t ‘inclusive’ as they pretend. It’s nuts. They have so divided us with hate that even sane Democrats will not object. This is meant to transform us completely.