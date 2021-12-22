Complaint Filed with ICC Accusing Big Pharma, Fauci, Gates, UK Officials of Crimes Against Humanity

















A group of whistleblower activists filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court [unfortunately, a notoriously biased court], against Big Pharma, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and UK officials, alleging they have committed crimes against humanity.

The complainants also argue that effective treatments for COVID-19 were suppressed, resulting in a significant number of unnecessary deaths.

UK officials and the most influential public health figures are accused of genocide, citing a series of statistics on the impact of “vaccines” and policies imposed under the guise of “mitigating COVID,” The Desert Review reports.

A group including former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on behalf of U.K. citizens against Boris Johnson and U.K. officials, Bill and Melinda Gates, CEOs of major pharmaceutical companies, World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab, and others for crimes against humanity.

They present evidence with the complaint.

We had posted one of Dr. Yeadon‘s clips from Twitter and it’s still up. He said You are being lied to. We are at the gates of hell.”

Mike Yeadon ex-Pfizer researcher – You are being lied to. We are at the gates of hell. pic.twitter.com/lPFO4ICaI2 — T.E. Corner (@TECorner) October 27, 2021



The defendants included:

Anthony Fauci;

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO);

June Raine, executive director of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA);

Radiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation; and

Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, as “responsible for numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code … war crimes and crimes of aggression” in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

Stephane Bancel, CEO of AstraZeneca

Pascal Soriot, CEO of Moderna

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson and Johnson

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

Christopher Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser

Matthew Hancock, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum

The English court system would not take the case which led the plaintiffs to the International Criminal Court, filed on December 6. They assert that COVID-19 “vaccines” are experimental gene therapies designed with bat coronavirus gain-of-function research. They argue these “vaccines” have caused massive deaths and injuries and that the UK government has failed to investigate reported fatalities and injuries.

Additionally, they say that the numbers of COVID cases and deaths have been artificially inflated; that the masks are harmful from hypoxia, hypercapnia, and other causes; and the PCR tests are “completely unreliable” and “contain carcinogenic ethylene oxide.”

The report also states that the numbers of infections and deaths were artificially inflated, resulting in:

Massive short-term harm and death, with at least 395,049 reported adverse reactions to COVID “vaccines” in the U.K. alone;

a sharp increase in ChildLine calls from vulnerable children during lockdowns;

“Wealth and business destruction” through imposed lockdowns.”

“Severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law,” including travel and assembly bans, and forced quarantine and self-isolation;

apartheid due to segregation by possession or vaccination passport;

and “expected reduction infertility” following “vaccination,” among other harmful physical and psychological effects.

In addition, the petitioners contend that “the suppression of safe and effective alternative treatments for Covid-19 amounts to murder and warrants a full investigation by the court.”

They noted that in addition to censorship of online information and promotion of these alternative treatments, “some academic journals are blocking publication of studies demonstrating the effectiveness of drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.”

The group also accused the defendants of hijacking influenza, pneumonia, and other respiratory illnesses and classifying them as “Covid-19.” See Figure 1 below, Leo Lohmann reports.

Drawing Parallels to the Onset of the Holocaust

The petitioners also cited quotes from Holocaust survivors who have drawn “strong parallels between Covid’s restrictions and the beginning of the Holocaust.”

In an open letter, the Holocaust survivors have called on medical regulatory authorities to “stop this unholy medical experiment on humanity immediately,” which they contend violates the Nuremberg Code.

They allege that “before our eyes, another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place.” One survivor, Vera Sharav, noted in an interview quoted in the complaint:

“The stark lesson of the Holocaust is that whenever physicians join forces with the government and deviate from their personal, professional, and clinical commitment not to harm the individual, medicine can pervert from a healing and caring profession to a murderous apparatus.”

“What distinguishes the Holocaust from all other mass genocides is the pivotal role played by the medical establishment, the entire medical establishment. The academic and professional medical establishment supported every step of the murderous process.

Doctors and prestigious medical societies and institutions lent the veneer of legitimacy to infanticide, the mass murder of civilians.”

What Is the Goal?

The complainants believe the goal is to “dismantle all Democratic Nation States, step by step”, and “destroy small and medium-sized enterprises, transferring market shares to the largest corporations”, owned by the ultra-rich, to give this “elite” group greater political and monetary control.

The Desert Review calls Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, “a wickedly intelligent, perhaps diabolical German with double doctorate degrees in Economics and Engineering. They add that the WEF is “a club for the wealthiest percentile of the world’s corporate and political elite. He is a power broker who has groomed many presidents, prime ministers, and tech CEOs who now view him with reverence and unswerving loyalty.”

The Review states that he has befriended many, including the CCP’s Xi Jinping.

Related















