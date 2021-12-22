Fox News Responds to Fauci Calling for the Firing of Jesse Watters

















In case you haven’t heard, Dr. Anthony Fauci, riding off his success at getting Lara Logan disappeared from Fox News wanted Jesse Watters fired for his “dangerous” terminology as the CNN host noted.

What happened is CNN took a line from Watters’ rousing speech at a Turning Point USA event and made it into something it was not. The Left wants to call us any name and use any hyperbole they desire but tries to silence our use of language.

This is the CNN set-up with the dishonest Fauci:

“The guy should be fired on the spot,” says Dr. Fauci about FOX News entertainer Jesse Waters. Yesterday, Waters told a crowd to “ambush” Dr. Fauci with a “kill shot” so he “doesn’t see it coming.” pic.twitter.com/GEnuz1BzIO — Nora Neus (@noraneus) December 21, 2021

What is particularly annoying is Fauci pretended he didn’t know who the ‘guy’ [Watters] is or what network [Fox] he is on. Fauci is very intelligent and he is on every friendly network regularly so for him to play dumb is nothing more than lying.

Today, Fox News responded:

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” the statement read.

That is what happened and what Watters actually said:

You got to ambush a guy like Fauci. OK, this is how you do these ambushes like O’Keefe. You got to be respectful because they’ll turn the tables on you and you can’t have it blow up in your face.

So if you see Fauci out and about and you know he’s coming to town, this is how you approach.

First, you identify yourself, you say, My name’s Thompson. I’m from da da da da da address. Do you mind Dr. Fauci if I ask you a few questions? You say ‘No’, you were polite. So if he says No, no, no, no. Not right now you say No, no, no. We’re going to address this right now. That’s how you turn the tables and you start with an aggressive posture. Then you hit him with the first question. The first question can’t be a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question because his answer can just be ‘yes’ or ‘no’. You got to elicit. It has to be a ‘how or why’. So what you do with Anthony Fauci is, you say, Dr. Fauci, why did you lie? OK? Why did you lie?

I love that question. Why did you lie when you said that you didn’t fund gain of function research at the Wuhan lab? Now, Fauci, you did fund it. So he’s either going to deny it, he can’t deny it because he’s going to lie again, or he’s going to be just going to speak gibberish. You let him talk. Get it on tape with your iPhone or your buddy’s iPhone. I don’t have time to get this technicality on it, but you let him talk.

And here’s your follow-up. Here’s a little trick of the trade. Keep a little document in your pocket. All right. This is the grant that funded the research. It’s in your pocket and you can print it out. It’s on the internet. You know what it is, or if it’s a blank sheet of paper, you hold the sheet of paper up for effect. You said I have your grant right here, Dr. Fauci. You wave it in his face. You wave that in his face for the camera, for flare. And then you read it to him. Right? You say it says right here. 2014, eight hundred grand.

This is your agency. Why do you continue to lie, doctor and you wave it? Now that’s – I mean, this guy’s scrambling at this point. You have the goods, you have the goods because he’s been able to dodge and weave on ABC and NBC. No one’s ever hit him in the face like this. Not even Rand Paul has been able to get in his face and point with a grant in his face. So then he’s in trouble.

Now you go in for the kill shot. The kill shot with an ambush, deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming. This is when you say. Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you? Oh, he is dead. He’s dead. He’s done.

Now you do that in 30 seconds. So you need 30 seconds. Now you get that footage to us. You get it to Fox. You get it to human events. You get it to Breitbart. You get it The Daily Caller. You get it to the Turning Point pipeline. Imagine Tucker Carlson teases out of the A block coming up, brave college student confronts Lord Fauci at dinner.

Exclusive footage right back. Give us that. That’s what we want. That changes the whole conversation to the country. I’ve authorized it. Just make sure it’s legal.”

Ignore Leftist troll Flipowski’s absurd comments and hear some of the speech:

The incendiary, dangerous, violent rhetoric against Dr. Fauci continues at AmericaFest. Fox News host Jesse Watters tells them how to go after him to harass him in public: “Now you go in with the kill shot – deadly. Because, with an ambush, he doesn’t see it coming.” pic.twitter.com/V34YZwDdPD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2021

