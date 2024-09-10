Comrade Harris Is Even Further Left Than We Knew

Americans are not allowed to know what Kamala believes now and what she plans to do as president. She will not answer questions. Americans should be offended, but her approach seems to work. Her views throughout her career have been far left and to the left of communist Bernie Sanders. In 2019, she filled out a questionnaire for the ACLU and her answers were stunning.

CNN’s KFile reporter exposed more radical positions that Kamala Harris put down on a 2019 ACLU questionnaire.

She supported “taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained immigrants” and drastic cuts to ICE.

The Harris campaign wouldn’t say if she still supported these views. However, this should tell you all you need to know. They said her opinions were shaped after “three years of effective governance as part of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

They quoted her saying, “As President, she will take that same pragmatic approach, focusing on common-sense solutions for the sake of progress.”

Harris is pretending she is a centrist populist. She is neither.

The Questionnaire

On the questionnaire, she expressed support for decriminalizing federal drug possession for personal use. Harris called for sweeping reductions to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. It included drastic cuts in ICE funding and an open-ended pledge to “end” immigration detention.

She supports adding a “third gender” to federal identification cards:

“Sure,” Harris answered to a round of applause from the crowd. “I have my entire life and career been an ally, and I see the issue of LGBTQ rights as a fundamental civil rights and human rights issue, period,” Harris said.

In her response, Harris also attacked the Trump administration’s efforts to ban transgender troops in the military, calling it “outrageous.”

When asked about criminal justice reform on the questionnaire, Harris wrote that she would end immigration detention facilities. She would also end private prisons, and support decreasing funding for ICE.

“Our immigrant detention system is out of control, and I believe we must end the unfair incarceration of thousands of individuals, families and children,” Harris wrote. “I was one of the first Senators after President Trump was elected to advocate for a decrease in funding to ICE.”

She believes in open borders and supports people here illegally over citizens.

Vote for Kamala if you want this to happen to your neighborhood! https://t.co/TfR8ekmFAZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2024

Harris pledged to end ICE detainers.

She wrote that in 2018, she introduced the Detention Oversight, Not Expansion (DONE) Act to “increase oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, slash detention by at least 50%, and halt funding for the construction or expansion of new facilities.”

Harris also pledged to end the use of ICE detainers – requests by ICE to local or state law enforcement to hold an individual up to 48 hours beyond their release time so ICE can take them into custody for possible deportation.

She also noted that as California attorney general, she had issued guidance saying local law enforcement would not have to comply with such detainers.

“As president, I will focus enforcement on increasing public safety, not tearing apart immigrant families. This includes requiring ICE to obtain a warrant where probable cause exists as to end the use of detainers,” she wrote.

She’s a loon.

The Harris campaign did not answer questions from CNN on whether she continued to support these positions and instead provided a statement attributable only to an unnamed “Harris campaign advisor” saying, “The Vice President’s positions have been shaped by three years of… — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) September 9, 2024