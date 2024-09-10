Clown World Campaign About Nothing

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Maybe we should laugh more to keep our sanity. This is a campaign about nothing with a “cackling nincompoop,” as an Australian anchor said, and her nincompoop running mate. Kamala is the cringe candidate.

Everything is phony and staged with a terrible script.

Putin, Xi, and the Mullahs must be so excited in anticipation.


