Congress launches a witch hunt against SCOTUS & wants to trash the Court

The Marxist Squad launched a bill to limit Supreme Court terms to 18 years. The Senate socialist Democrats also announced a probe into Texas abortion ban decision after the leftist justices called it “flagrantly unconstitutional.”

The only thing unconstitutional is Roe v. Wade. It doesn’t belong in the constitution, but rather the states.

The Squad wants to also reshape the Supreme Court nomination process.

THE SQUAD HOPES TO DESTROY THE COURT

The bill to make the Court unrecognizable would allow the president to nominate justices in the first and third years of their term.

Current justices would be grandfathered into the new system. Newer justices forced to retire would be permitted to serve on lower courts.

It would also take power away from the president to appoint a new chief justice if the current person retires. Instead, the most senior justice would take the role.

The process would give the Senate 120 days to confirm or deny a nominee or waive the right.

By doing this they are making the Court into a political body and taking power away from the executive.

“This anti-choice law is a devastating blow to Americans’ constitutional rights—and the Court allowed it to see the light of day without public deliberation or transparency,” Durbin said in the announcement.

“We must examine not just the constitutional impact of allowing the Texas law to take effect, but also the conservative Court’s abuse of the shadow docket.”

For their part, the Senate Judiciary Committee is opening an investigation into SCOTUS for making a decision they find appalling.

THUGS LAUNCH A WITCH HUNT AGAINST THE COURT

Committee Chair Dick Durbin took aim at the court’s ‘shadow docket’ on Friday, directing agencies under the executive branch to look into avenues the federal government can take to open abortion access for women in Texas.

The Left is always tyrannical and will never accept any decision. They must win.

Pelosi said the House would take up legislation protecting abortion throughout the nation, which would kill off states’ rights.

“Democrats will stop at nothing to rig our system of government in their favor,” Kansas Senator Roger Marshall told DailyMail.com in a statement. That’s true.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer in lambasting their conservative colleagues’ Texas abortion decision.

The law prohibits ELECTIVE abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at six weeks.

Abortion providers have said the law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas. Good.

