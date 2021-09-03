Even far-left polls have Joe Biden upside down in job approval

Most Americans do not support Joe Biden, according to an NPR poll. It even gave the President a +7 Democrat advantage – 36% Democrat and 29% Republican. That’s too large an advantage, but it is far-left NPR.
The poll gave Biden a 43% approval rating with 85% of Democrats still supporting him (good grief) and 95% of Republicans disapproving. Another 64% of Independents disapprove of his job performance.
That represents a 10 point decrease in popularity after Afghanistan, but people tend to forget and go back to their corners.
There was also a 10 point jump in job disapproval from May, increasing from 41% to 51% of respondents “disapproving of the job Joe Biden is doing as president.”
The groups’ survey was conducted from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31 and questioned 1,241 adults. It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%.
A separate recent survey by the far-left ABC News/Washington Post also found a large decrease in Biden’s job approval. It was a random poll and no mention of party identification. Did they mostly call Democrat areas? It would be nice to know.
It was conducted from Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 among 1,006 adults, the poll saw a drop to 44% job approval from 50% in June, with 51% disapproving.
Biden started with a 67% approval, and a 44% disapproval.
The survey has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
How anyone approved of Basement Biden in the first place is a big mystery. How much can people hate Donald Trump? We know polls are skewed but how much is the question.
Democrats don’t seem worried, why?
Traitor Joe’s real approval rating in probably on the order of 20%. Anyone who approves of Traitor Joe’s performance is a certified moron. Every Liberal in my family now avoids politics at all cost, but mouthed off constantly about their disapproval of Trump. Democrats are beginning to realize that their Leaders can’t govern a complex country like the United States of America.