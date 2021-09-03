Even far-left polls have Joe Biden upside down in job approval

















Most Americans do not support Joe Biden, according to an NPR poll. It even gave the President a +7 Democrat advantage – 36% Democrat and 29% Republican. That’s too large an advantage, but it is far-left NPR.

The poll gave Biden a 43% approval rating with 85% of Democrats still supporting him (good grief) and 95% of Republicans disapproving. Another 64% of Independents disapprove of his job performance.

That represents a 10 point decrease in popularity after Afghanistan, but people tend to forget and go back to their corners.

There was also a 10 point jump in job disapproval from May, increasing from 41% to 51% of respondents “disapproving of the job Joe Biden is doing as president.”

The groups’ survey was conducted from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31 and questioned 1,241 adults. It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%.

A separate recent survey by the far-left ABC News/Washington Post also found a large decrease in Biden’s job approval. It was a random poll and no mention of party identification. Did they mostly call Democrat areas? It would be nice to know.

It was conducted from Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 among 1,006 adults, the poll saw a drop to 44% job approval from 50% in June, with 51% disapproving.

Biden started with a 67% approval, and a 44% disapproval.

The survey has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

How anyone approved of Basement Biden in the first place is a big mystery. How much can people hate Donald Trump? We know polls are skewed but how much is the question.

Democrats don’t seem worried, why?

Related















