Contact tracers barred from asking if people with COV protested with the mob

Protesters and rioters have broken all the COVID-19 rules but little has been said about it. New York City Mayor de Blasio is more concerned about Jews letting their children play in parks and the President rallying somewhere.

We will never know if the riots spread the virus. De Blasio’s contact tracers won’t be allowed to ask the question of people with COVID-19.

The hundreds of contact tracing workers hired by the city under de Blasio’s new “test and trace” campaign have been instructed not to ask anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 whether they recently attended a demonstration, City Hall confirmed to THE CITY.

“No person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest,” Avery Cohen, a spokesperson for de Blasio, wrote in an emailed response to questions by THE CITY.

Instead, test-and-trace workers ask COVID-positive individuals general questions to help them “recall ‘contacts’ and individuals they may have exposed,” Cohen said. Among the initial questions: “Do you live with anyone in your home?”

Tracers then ask about “close contacts” — defined as being within six feet of another person, The City reports.