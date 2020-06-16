Poisoning of three police officers at Shake Shack was accidental

Three New York City police officers were hospitalized after drinking a shake from Shake Shack. The officers complained of tasting bleach in their drinks. However, there was no criminality involved. The machine was improperly cleaned and that left cleaning solution which showed up in their drinks.

The officers immediately noticed a funny taste when they sipped the drinks from the chain’s location on Broadway near Fulton Street shortly after 9 p.m., the sources said.

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were reported to be alert, and are not seriously harmed.

The NYPD’s Crime Scene Unit launched an immediate investigation at the restaurant.

Investigators recovered two of the cups that the officers threw out after attempting to drink the shakes, the sources said.

Shake Shack responded in a tweet, saying they “are horrified by the reports after police said they suspected it was deliberate.