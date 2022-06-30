Cop Slams Patrol Car Into Driver Trying to Run Down Freedom Paraders

A driver is facing charges for attempting to run down parade marchers in Georgia. No motive was given but we suspect mental problems.

In a Rincon Police Department Facebook posting, the driver purposely drove around a barricade and headed toward people on the parade route on Saturday.

Crowds were gathered for the Freedom Rings parade in Effingham County. Let me guess the deranged driver was a – Democrat?

It probably won’t make national news.

Members of the 3rd Infantry Division Marching band were forced to dive out of the way, according to police.

Investigators say the car was heading straight for the Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Rincon Chief Police, and a Police Sergeant.

A K9 Officer used their patrol car to crash head-on into the driver to stop the vehicle, according to investigators. Police have not determined a motive.

None of the 600+ people at the parade were seriously hurt.

Emergency crews took the officer to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators identified the driver as Anthony Rodriguez, 38, per their Georgia driver’s license. If you look at the photo, you can understand why they really needed the driver’s license.

Rodriguez was taken to the Effingham County Jail.

THIS IS THE GUY