Cori Bush says the recent prison “riot is the language of the unheard”

Communista Cori Bush who wants Republicans removed from Congress and prisoners released from jail, expressed her viewpoint on Twitter. Misusing the words of Martin Luther King Jr., Bush excused the crimes of felons and a recent prison riot by quoting MLK. “A riot is the language of the unheard,” except, of course, when it is committed by people on the Right.

She wants every Republican who supported Donald Trump’s call for an election challenge expelled from Congress. The January 6th riot by Trump supporters followed.

Ironically, the rioting criminals were upset over COVID measures.

Make no mistake, many of her supporters are felons. She called the extremely violent criminals who rioted for eight hours, her “constituents.”

“A riot is the language of the unheard.” – Dr. MLK Jr. I want to talk to my constituents in the window. Their lives and their rights must be protected. My team and I are working to ensure that the urgent needs of people who are incarcerated are not ignored. https://t.co/wMq8ecyLQ2 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 7, 2021

What MLK said was true when he talked about riots being the language of the unheard. These protests are significant because they show the connection between three protests – highlighting the widespread issues in the Workhouse and the Justice Center. https://t.co/ycWEWbPJaH — Rep Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (@RepSheenBean) February 7, 2021

If it’s people on the Right, she’ll be banging ’til the end.”

I said what I said 🤷🏾‍♀️. If they hit these doors and come anywhere near my staff, we banging ‘til the end. https://t.co/TYAkGgU6tt — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 6, 2021

Or @CoriBush’s powerful account of barricading in with her staff and the collective decision they made that if white supremacists breached their office, they had already come too far in the Movement for Black Lives to go down without a fight: https://t.co/vBN5pzmu10 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2021

