Cori Bush says the recent prison "riot is the language of the unheard"

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Communista Cori Bush who wants Republicans removed from Congress and prisoners released from jail, expressed her viewpoint on Twitter. Misusing the words of Martin Luther King Jr., Bush excused the crimes of felons and a recent prison riot by quoting MLK. “A riot is the language of the unheard,” except, of course, when it is committed by people on the Right.

She wants every Republican who supported Donald Trump’s call for an election challenge expelled from Congress. The January 6th riot by Trump supporters followed.

Ironically, the rioting criminals were upset over COVID measures.

Make no mistake, many of her supporters are felons. She called the extremely violent criminals who rioted for eight hours, her “constituents.”

If it’s people on the Right, she’ll be banging ’til the end.”

