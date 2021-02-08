YES! Trump’s considering a new app or joining up with one!

Senior Advisor to President Trump’s 2020 campaign Jason Miller was asked about Donald Trump’s future plans. Miller told Breitbart that there could a new social media outlet. It could be in the form of a completely new app. The interviewer suggested it could be called the “Trumper or something.”

Miller appeared on Breitbart News on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel, and said that the discussion has come up.

Asked about what a Trump social network would look like, Miller said the former president is considering both joining existing new platforms like Parler when it comes back or launching his own competitor to the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

“All options are on the table,” Miller said. “A number of things are being discussed. Stay tuned there because you know he’s going to be back on social media. We’re just kind of figuring out which avenue makes the most sense.”

MATZE DIDN’T WANT TO GO INTO BUSINESS WITH DJT

The ex-CEO of Parler John Matze said he didn’t want Donald Trump owning a percentage of Parler. So, it seems this was discussed before Matze was fired.

Matze suggested Trump may have bullied staff members if he was given a foothold in the company. And if a deal was rejected by Parler, Trump could have told his followers to abandon the site.

“I didn’t like the idea of working with Trump because he might have bullied people inside the company to do what he wanted. But I was worried that if we didn’t sign the deal, he might have been vengeful and told his followers to leave Parler,” Matze, who founded the social network in 2018, said in an interview with “Axios on HBO.”

Matze makes a point of saying he isn’t a conservative and likes to mess with Republicans on Parler. He appears to be a Libertarian.

Maybe that’s why he was fired.

In any case, Miller hopes Trump will run again and he doesn’t see any serious competitor.

