Corporation for Public Broadcasting Shuts Down & We’re Glad for It

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has funded NPR, PBS, and hundreds of local radio and TV stations across the United States for more than half a century, announced on Monday that its board of directors had voted to dissolve the organization due to Congress cutting off its federal funding, according to The New York Times.

The Corporation’s fatal error was moving into leftist activism. Half the country doesn’t want to pay for it.

The vote formalized plans announced last year to wind down operations after lawmakers voted to strip more than $500 million in annual funding from the organization. In August, President Trump signed a bill rescinding $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

PBS, NPR, and many of the smaller local stations continue, just not with the taxpayer cash cow.

The government should not fund the news. The Corporation funded local news, and in turn, the local news was beholden to them. They allowed themselves to be corrupted by the Left and donor cash.

FEE writes:

The federal government does not need to be in the news business. Subsidies shouldn’t be keeping entire segments of an industry afloat, and the argument that local newsrooms need a lifeline has been used repeatedly to justify a profusion of preferential treatment, including antitrust exemptions that would enable news companies to cartelize.

If this news subsidy ever served a useful purpose, it has long outlived it, especially given the evolution of media. News is now more decentralized, varied, and accessible than ever before.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting took private donor cash from the wealthy and they began to determine the news.

The news must be free of political influence. Government and taxpayer dollars are political. News needs to go back to the free market.

So, RIP Corporation for Public Broadcasting.