NYC Tenant Dir. Hopes to Lower Home Values & Impoverish the White Middle Class

Collectivist Cea Weaver, Zohran’s Tenant Director, has said in one now-viral clip that private home ownership must become shared equity. She added that it will especially affect white families.

It gets worse, much worse.

She plans to use the schools and tenant associations as “sites of resistance” and “networks of defense” against ICE and potentially the National Guard. Weaver is a communist, and she could put the city on a revolutionary footing against law enforcement if her ideas come to fruition.

About home ownership, she said:

“I think the reality is that for centuries, we’ve really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good, and we are going to train and transitioning [sic] to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of Shared Equity will require that we think about it differently. And it will mean that families, especially white families, but some POC families, who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have.

This is the type of person Zohran put in a position of power. She hopes to fight ICE with an army of children and renters.

Weaver’s Views

You can follow the Weaver tweets that were collected by X poster Michelle Tandler before Weaver deleted them. They show her horrendous views toward white people and housing. You cannot call this socialism. It’s communism.

Weaver has said things like there is no such thing as a good gentrification, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism, and people who aren’t.

She has called for public housing for all, taxing the rich, investing in the public good, and stopping all evictions.

The new Tenant Director believes in rent control, public housing for everyone, and massive government intervention to facilitate her ideas. Furthermore, she says that rent control is a perfect solution for everything and a more effective way to shrink the value of real estate than reducing rezoning applications. She wants to shrink the value of real estate!

Other Weaver ideas:

This country was built on wealth for white people through genocide, slavery, stolen land and labor, and claims that white supremacy built the North and South.

Private property, especially home ownership, is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as wealth-building and public policy.

Gentrification, in her mind, is white supremacy. She sees white supremacy in her coffee when she gets up in the morning. Weaver claims that the rules are designed for white people. White nationalism is a disease, and it is killing us. The planet is rapidly becoming unlivable. Resources are being hoarded by rich people for profit.

Cea is a communist housing organizer who says she is inspired by DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America. Don’t be fooled. DSA is a revolutionary communist party.

She wants to see no more white men on office platforms, and no more reality TV stars either. She wants to impoverish the white middle class and added that homeownership is racist and failed public policy.

Additionally, she wishes she believed in God so that she could believe that all men who take credit for women’s work and all white men who take credit for the work of women of color will one day burn.

Weaver doesn’t know why white people keep procreating. She even saw white supremacy in tote bags. Weaver called the KKK a violent Christian group, but failed to mention that you had to be a Democrat to be in the KKK. She wants Delta Airlines to kick all white people in Christmas outfits off planes.

There is little question that Zohran is here to destroy us, and he has the people in line to do exactly that.

Read the tweets yourself by following her series of tweets:

