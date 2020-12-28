Corporations are developing vaccine passports to QR you like a can of peas

Now that coronavirus vaccines are being administered across the U.S. and worldwide, several companies are developing a so-called ‘vaccine passport.’ It should prove a big moneymaker just as the vaccines themselves are.

Some of these large corporations will give you a QR code.

THEY’RE GOING TO ASSIGN A QR TO YOU LIKE A CAN OF PEAS

Smartphone apps like the ‘CommonPass’ app allow people to upload details of their COVID-19 test results and vaccinations to create digital credentials.

Ah, additional details that are no one’s business, leaving the 4th Amendment in the rearview mirror.

The ‘Common Pass’ will generate a health certificate or pass in a QR code format. The code can be scanned by authorities, allegedly without revealing sensitive information. Even if that is true, hacking is easy. Besides, they will capitulate to officials at a moment’s notice.

Large tech firms are also getting in on the act. IBM developed its own app, called Digital Health Pass, which allows companies and venues to customize indicators they would require for entry, including coronavirus tests, temperature checks, and vaccination records. Credentials corresponding to those indicators are then stored in a mobile wallet.

That’s just dandy!

YOU WILL NEED IT TO DO ANYTHING

Those credentials could then be shown to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or international travel.

What other vaccines will this apply to, and when will they mandate it? When will they require you to accept vaccinations with QR tags? Will the elite be exempt?

The Orwellian-sounding Common Trust Network, an initiative by Geneva-based nonprofit The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum (China’s ally), has partnered with several airlines including Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, as well as hundreds of health systems across the United States and the government of Aruba.

Big Government will undoubtedly form an entire agency just to monitor this.