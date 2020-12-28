NY Post editorial board begs President Trump to ‘stop the insanity’

A NY Post article written by the Editorial Board, published today, begs President Trump to “give it up” and “stop the chaos,” while pleading with him to stop pushing Republicans to contest the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6th. They call the certification of the Electoral College vote on the 6th a pro forma action and claim he is “cheering an undemocratic coup.

They say their concern is the January 5 two runoff races in Georgia that will determine which party will control the Senate — whether Joe Biden will have a rubber stamp or a much-needed check on his agenda.

They say efforts to find massive fraud have failed.

The Editorial Board did endorse Trump, and they make a note of that. They say he can secure his legacy with a Senate in GOP hands.

In conclusion, they write: If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.

OPINION

They make good points, but we disagree. They’re running scared. Democrats never do.

Contesting the election on January 6 is not an undemocratic coup, and it’s not a pro forma vote. It’s a constitutional tool to fight a potentially crooked election. The NY Post Board seems to think massive fraud was not found, but the anomalies, errors, fraudulent votes have not been investigated in any court. We sure don’t know what the FBI is doing, if anything.

There is no doubt there was fraud in voting, but, unfortunately, we believe strongly it was mostly in the drop boxes and the solicitation of votes beforehand. The ballots turning up for days and changing rules to obliterate rules basically is where the fraud lies.

No court cares, and no court will take it up. The FBI doesn’t care that there was a coup.

The Post writes that Sidney Powell’s crazy, and it was a disgrace for General Flynn to suggest Marshal Law. We don’t know Ms. Powell’s mental state, but, to be honest, her cases were fraught with errors in English usage and arguments presented. General Flynn explained that Martial Law was within the President’s rights, but he, General Flynn, was NOT suggesting it. He said he wasn’t. The Murdochs and their team can’t seem to get that straight.

Most importantly, the January 5th date is crucial, and it must be a focus.

However, Governor Kemp, Secretary of State Rafensperger, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and election manager Gabriel Sterling have done nothing to correct the obvious fraud in mail-in voting. Over 2 million have voted in Georgia. Abrams wrote that a record 7.7 million registered to vote. You should know that you only have to live in Georgia for a month to vote. Stacey Abrams and her hard-left backers are mostly responsible for the new registrants. She credits @nseufot, @NewGAProject, @BlackVotersMtr, Helen Butler, @Georgia_NAACP, and more.

To compare, during the 2016 presidential election, 3,967,067 combined votes were cast for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. I ask you, who are these 7.7 million new voters. My friend — never a Georgian — received an urgent message to get her application to vote in Georgia with follow-up texts. She lives in New York and never lived in Georgia and has never had anything to do with Georgia.

Unless every non-communist Georgian gets out to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, Georgia and the nation is in big trouble.

Frankly, despite the incredible importance of a win by Loeffler and Perdue, Biden plans to do most of the damage with executive orders, including filling up the country with new, needy Democrats.

That is the overriding reason President Trump and his followers are keeping this January 6th option open.

Is it chaotic, yes, but is it more chaotic than what Democrats have done for the past 4, no, 12 years? We don’t think so.

The investigation into mail-in voting should continue, but more attention has to land on drop boxes without the chain of custody that was unofficial, not handled legally, and put in by Mark Zuckerberg. Changing election laws willy-nilly at the last minute should be judged fairly by the courts.

Until then, we’ll see you in DC on January 6.

Correction: We apologize for substituting July for January by mistake.