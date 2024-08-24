Corrupt, Manipulated, Fake Polls & Staging to Swing the Election

As most people know, the polls are skewed to favor Kamala Harris. The DNC also staged their production and headliners to make it seem like they have the momentum.

THE FAKE POLLS

For example, in a recent Economist/YouGov poll, Harris beat Trump nationally 46 to 43%. That is somewhat meaningless since the Electoral College has the final say, but showing Kamala with a lead affects people’s thinking.

In any case, the data sampled 531 Democrats, only 387 Republicans, and 450 Independents. Meanwhile, there are more Republicans than Democrats in this country. According to current party affiliation, 41% are Independents, 30% are Republicans, and 28% are Democrats.

On Tuesday, Robert Calhally of Trafalgar Group told Rob Schmitt on Newsmax that the polls are skewed in several ways, including polling too few people or using online panels. Online people are not your regular voters. They have more time and are often enmeshed in politics. He added that they use what people are registered as but not what they identify as, which is not the same thing.

Jim McLoughlin told Schmitt that many polls are not transparent and don’t even provide the data. He referenced a New York Times poll. In 2020, in three battleground states, they undersampled Trump voters by 6 to 9 points.

Meanwhile, he continued, they do expose themselves. For example, Donald Trump doubled his percentage among black voters and is increasing his numbers with Hispanics. That’s how you know who “really has the momentum in the race.”

THE STAGED PRODUCTION

Axios reported that the DNC drew more viewership than the RNC, and Harris drew more viewers than Trump.

Fewer viewers watched the RNC on average across all four nights this year (19.1 million) compared to the DNC (21.8 million).

The highest-rated moment of the RNC was former President Trump’s speech, which drew 28.4 million viewers from 10:45 to 11 p.m. ET, the point at which he recounted the assassination attempt against him.

The highest-rated moment of the DNC was Vice President Harris’ speech, which drew 28.9 million viewers from 10:31 p.m. to 11:11 p.m. ET.

As Miranda Devine noted, the DNC manipulated people with lies about Beyonce, George Bush, and Taylor Swift showing up. All they got was Adam Kinzinger, who no one really likes.

Also, Nielsen only counted 15 minutes of Trump’s speech compared to 40 minutes of Harris’s to get that figure.

Everything Democrats do is staged.

So, according to Nielsen, Harris drew half a million more viewers for her convention speech than Trump did.

I’m sure the Beyonce lie put out by the DNC had nothing to do with it. Or the fact that Nielsen has counted just 15 minutes of Trump’s speech compared to 40 minutes of… pic.twitter.com/wXLqdd076O — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 24, 2024