Corruption In Kenosha in the Prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse

















The State bears the burden of proof in the Rittenhouse case and, so far, at the end of day 2, the prosecution witnesses have not presented any evidence that it was anything but self-defense.

Details about the case can be found at Legal Insurrection, but, to put it briefly, the state’s witness Detective Martin Howard, the lead police investigator on the Rittenhouse case for the Kenosha Police Department, was a newbie in the job for under two years when he led the investigation. The other prosecution witness, ADA Binger attempted to inject a considerable quantity of hearsay into the court’s proceedings.

ALMOST EVERYONE INVOLVED IN PERSECUTING KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS RELATED

Conflicts of interest in the case are somewhat glaring. We just have to trust that all the family members in charge of the case didn’t discuss the case and formed their opinions based on the facts.

The Mayor who let Kenosha burn, the District Attorney and the lead detective in the Kyle Rittenhouse case are all related.

The Mayor of Kenosha is the chief executive of the city, including the police department.

The mayor’s cousin is the Kenosha City Attorney, Ed Antaramian (D). His nephew is the Kenosha City Judge Michael Easton (D). Another nephew is Thaddeus (Tip) McGuire (D), State Representative. His other cousin is Laura Belsky (D) County Board Supervisor.

The lead detective, in this case, is Benjamin Antaramian, the mayor’s nephew. Benjamin wants Kyle convicted. Benjamin was very thirsty to connect Kyle Rittenhouse to the “Kenosha Guard” Facebook page. He grilled Dominic Black about if they had seen the page or not. They desperately wanted to connect the two. They could not.

The media wants him convicted with few exceptions such as Fox, Newsmax, and OANN.

The Judge in the Rittenhouse case appears to want to run a fair trial:

Kyle Rittenhouse judge just lit up CNN and Jeffrey Toobin for not understanding the law pic.twitter.com/ovnjGfWwWR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 3, 2021

