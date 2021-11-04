Investigation Underway of Strange Election Anomalies in New Jersey

















An investigation has been launched into the New Jersey elections over the 56 machines that were shut down without counting votes. Voting machine companies are foreign entities and continue to be used despite their control over our votes.

There were a number of anomalies such as technical glitches with electronic poll books and reports that voting machines suddenly went down on Election Day.

The Essex County Clerk is asking New Jersey residents not to jump to conclusions as to why the 56 voting machines were shut down on Election Night without being counted first.

Fifty-six counties in New Jersey did not count votes on Election Night.

“Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin says he has a lot of work ahead of him after the votes from 56 districts were not counted Tuesday night in the county,” News 12 reported.

“It’s a mix but they are mostly in Newark, in East Orange, Irvington, Maplewood, Montclair, the majority of those 56 districts,” says Durkin. Durkin says you can call it poll worker error.

“We need to compile a list of the results that are missing then need to schedule a hearing in front of a judge and then the judge issued the order and then we’re able to go and retrieve those results,” Durkin added.

Durkin attempted to reassure voters by saying that “issues like this happen in every election in every county,” although such a statement tends to have the opposite effect. “The fact that it’s 56 voting machines in such a close race has obviously magnified this situation,” he said. He said that he expects to have the districts’ results by Thursday night.

“The sooner, the better,” Durkin added.

Some anomalies hurt Phil Murphy, not all affected Jack Ciatarelli. Mail-in votes seem to have an enormous effect on the counts and should be limited to only those with excuses who are sick, elderly, incapacitated, in the service, and so on. Otherwise, people will not trust these elections.

There were other anomalies on election night, such as a case where over 40,000 votes were added to Phil Murphy’s total in Bergen County after 100% of the votes were said to be reported. Yet, Mr. Ciattarelli carried the County all throughout Election Day.

That vote dump at 1:54 am is strange.

There was a similar phenomenon in Burlington County.

Don’t forget Burlington County. 97% in both screen shots pic.twitter.com/iKQP1j3uyr — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) November 3, 2021

