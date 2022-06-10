Counterviews of the J6 Show Trial

In this piece, we present counterviews to the J6 panel report presented in primetime last night. Someone has to do it. Last but not least is a film by Truth.org with raw, previously unseen footage of J6.

The J6 probe is based on a lie that J6 was an insurrection. J6 was a riot and we do not condone riots, however, it has been grossly exaggerated and exploited. While rioters, especially those who vandalized or hurt the police, must be held to account, they are being overcharged, and 50 are still held without charges or bail as if this is Soviet Russia. Counterviews need to be told.

The J6 committee yesterday began with a condescending, boring, unenlightening speech by Benny Thompson. The production was orchestrated by a former ABC producer and the room was lined with teleprompters as everyone read from prepared scripts. Only one side was presented, the Trump-hating side.

It was a grand spectacle that was repetitive and boring on the day after a suicidal leftist tried to take out Justice Kavanaugh, and perhaps his family.

The media is actually so lame that they are reporting Donald Trump wanted Michael Pence “hung.” That was the highlight and nothing was new during the J6 show.

We found Erick Erickson’s view of Liz Cheney very curious and thought we’d share so the article isn’t totally one-sided.

Erick Erickson, who purports to be a conservative, wrote this about Liz Cheney:

Liz Cheney’s opening was more prosecutorial and professional. There was the text, interwoven with video testimony and clips of the riot, and the subtext of “Attorney General, why won’t you prosecute Trump?”

I like Liz Cheney. I’d vote for her in Wyoming. Some of my friends are going to send me hate mail now and, ironically, it’ll be from my friends who pride themselves in standing up to GOP leadership. That’s what she is doing and I think she genuinely cares about what happened and is not driven by the cynicism so many of her critics are. But I think she has a tendency in interviews to come off as ready to strike a match and burn her party to the ground instead of trying to focus on the facts of January 6th. That provides ammunition to her critics.

Liz Cheney is a creature of DC in our humble opinion, but you decide if Erickson is right.

THE J6 COMMITTEE

The committee selectively put a shocking, edited clip together of the rioting. Yet, they won’t release 14,000 hours of raw video. Why?

The left claims 5 officers were killed on J6. That’s a lie. One officer died from a stroke after the event and had no head injuries. Four officers killed themselves, after J6 with no visible connection.

Biden blamed the J6 riot on white supremacy when there was no evidence for that whatsoever. There was no suggestion of racism – not a smidgeon. It was an unarmed riot, not an insurrection. We don’t defend vandalism or riots, but it’s not an insurrection. The entire theatrically-produced J6 spectacle is based on a lie that it was an insurrection.

Matt Whitlock presents a counter-view to J6:

J6 Truth.org presents a counter-view to J6. They present the facts from a different perspective.

